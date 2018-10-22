BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: First district title in 28 years

A 75 point total Saturday handed the Comets boys cross country team the district championship title for the first time since 1990.

The team was led by senior Josh Hill, who placed first overall with a time of 15:59.7. He bested the next finisher by more than 45 seconds.

Finishing second for the Comets was junior Matthew Kirsch, who ran a career personal record of 17:04 to place seventh out of 94 runners.

Sophomore Jacob Raesler also ran a career best of 17:48 to earn 20th place.

Senior Devin Baumgartner was right behind him with a 21st place finish and a time of 17:49.

Junior Gabe DelValle was the fifth runner with another personal record of 17:55 and a 26th place finish.

Ethan Barnes set his own record of 17:59 (30th place) as did Cael Walker with a time of 18:01 and a 32nd place finish.

The boys are excited to compete in the regional championships at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Boardman High School.

The top seven teams and 28 individuals will qualify for the OHSAA statechampionships in Hebron, Ohio.

Cross country coach Rob Glatz is hoisted by his runners after the team took first place this weekend at the district championship. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/10/web1_boys.jpg Cross country coach Rob Glatz is hoisted by his runners after the team took first place this weekend at the district championship. Courtesy photo