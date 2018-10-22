BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY: Girls keep regional qualification streak hot

The Comets girls cross country team finished fifth Saturday at the district meet, advancing to this weekend’s regional championships at Boardman High School.

This marks the 14th consecutive year — and the 29th time in the last 30 years — that the team has qualified to the regional meet.

Amherst was led by senior Kalyn Potyrala’s 10th place finish. She was followed by Kaylee Haff (21st), Cassidy Hill (26th), Victoria Bailey (29th), Kayla Snowden (39th), Leah Gerke (42nd), and Antonia Monteleone (52nd).

The girls race at 3 p.m. Saturday, with the top seven teams and top 28 individuals qualifying to the state championships.