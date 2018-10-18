BOYS SOCCER: Seniors dominate in their final home game

Postseason play started with a 6-2 Amherst win over John Marshall in the boys varsity soccer sectional semifinals.

The game remained scoreless for the first 15 minutes with the Comets offense looking less dangerous than during the regular season.

That changed when senior captain Ben Biedenbach moved out of the back and into the midfield and put the Comets on the board less than a minute later off an assist from fellow senior Gavin Velazquez.

Less than three minutes later, junior Anthony LaRosa headed home his fifth goal of the year off an assist from junior Ethan London.

With seven minutes remaining in the first half, Biedenbach found the back of the net again — this time off an assist from sophomore left back Lucas Snowden.

Junior forward Caleb Stempowski wasted little time extending the Amherst lead with a goal two minutes into the second half off an assist from Jacob Rakar. Five minutes later, he found the back of the net again to put the Comets up 5-0.

Sophomore Dylan Simulcik made it 6-0 five minutes later off of junior midfielder Carter Hancock’s second assist of the night.

Abdul Isse and Ramesh Kafley of John Marshall scored the last two goals of the night but by then it was too late for the Lawyers.

Senior keeper Brandon Hazelgrove had five saves on the night for Amherst.

The varsity Comets’ seven seniors turn off the lights after their final home game. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/10/web1_image1.jpeg The varsity Comets’ seven seniors turn off the lights after their final home game. Submitted photo