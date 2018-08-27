BOYS SOCCER: Biedenbach, Yochheim make it 2-0

A second half surge gave the Amherst boys a 2-0 victory over Southwestern Conference rival North Ridgeville on Saturday in varsity soccer action.

The Comets controlled the play in the first half but a number of offside calls limited opportunities to score. Steele outshot the Rangers 10-5 but the first half ended tied at zero.

The boys came out in the second applying more defensive pressure in the midfield but were kept at bay by the Rangers defense and senior goalkeeper Joe Grau, who made two excellent saves to keep the Comets off the board.

Midway through the half, Amherst finally found the back of the net. Senior Gavin Velazquez made a great individual run with the ball from midfield all the way to the endline, where he cut back and found fellow senior Ben Biedenbach, who hit a rocket into the top left corner of the goal for the 1-0 lead.

Senior Joey Yochheim finished off the Rangers with four minutes to play when his dangerous cross into the box went off the top of a defender’s head and into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Senior goalkeeper Brandon Hazelgrove registered his second straight shutout and boasts just 0.33 goals against average and a 95 save percentage after three games.

With the win, the Comets move to 3-0-0 overall and 2-0-0 in the conference.

In the junior varsity game, North Ridgeville defeated Amherst by a score of 1-0.

Joey Yochheim gets some air. He had the closing goal for the Comets against the Rangers as the green and gold improved to 3-0-0 on the young season.