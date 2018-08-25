SEASON OPENER: Green, gold, and orange

Big plays, a roaring student section, and a 33-0 victory kicked off the Comets’ 2018 season Friday on the road against Clearview.

Quarterback Jimmy Schill, running back Khennedy Scagliozzo, tight end Nathan Soto, and wide receiver Danny Makruski each accounted for touchdowns that sparked Amherst to the double-digit shutout win.

“We aren’t just a community —we are a family,” said senior Alex Karohl, who attends every game. “Everyone right here in this student section, they’re all family to me and we just love the environment and the spirit the team brings.”

The jam-packed student and fan sections on both sides of the stadium wore orange to pay tribute to Todd Engle, the late Clearview offensive line coach and Amherst teacher who died in May after a long battle with leukemia.

