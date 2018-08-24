BOYS SOCCER: Best start for Comets since 2011

A 2-0 victory over Southwestern Conference rival Lakewood on Aug. 23 has propelled Amherst boys soccer to a 2-0-0 start for the first time since 2011.

The Comets started the game on the front foot and junior Carter Hancock found himself one-on-one with Lakewood keeper Timothy Daso minutes into the game but was denied.

Amherst continued to get in behind the Lakewood backline and senior co-captain Bradley Kirsch assisted senior Gavin Velazquez for the Comets’ opening goal.

Lakewood adjusted and began countering the Comets’ speed by playing Daso well out of his box to sweep up behind his back four. After he broke up a few plays up the middle, the Comets went wide and found Velazquez, who played a nice ball across on the ground to Hancock, who finished it off for a 2-0 lead 24 minutes into the first half.

Lakewood began to move the ball more quickly and showed off the possession game that made the Rangers one of the preseason favorites in the SWC.

The Comets defense bent but did not break and was led by center backs and senior co-captains Joey Yochheim and Ben Biedenbach. Senior goalkeeper Brandon Hazelgrove put in a Man of the Match performance and came up with 10 saves on the night, including two to three that looked like clear goals for Lakewood.

In the junior varsity game, freshman Alex Pennington scored with 23 seconds remaining to tie a very strong Lakewood team 1-1.