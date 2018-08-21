COMETS BRIEFS

Girls Soccer

• The varsity Comets lost 1-0 to Magnificat in the season opener, where defenders for each team held shots on goal to just four. Kami Dumais’ penalty kick was denied in the first period.

• The first win of the season came against Normandy as the Comets blasted 35 shots total and 21 on goal while holding the Invaders to just three total.

Nora Wright blasted a goal from 25 yards out to put Amherst on track for a 5-0 finish. Scorers included Lexy Alston, Sydney Clark, and Merrik Mihalek. Assists were provided by Juliet Seng, Elley Vorhees, Olivia Lopez, and Leah Drost.

In goal, keeper Ainsley Steele had a pair of saves while Liv Fain had one.

Girls Golf

• Berea-Midpark topped the Comets 223-195. For Amherst: Rosalyn Friend 46, CeCe Iliff 49, Ayalis Vicens 49, Melissa Wright 51.

AJHS Cross Country

• The junior high Comets kicked off the season Monday at the Keystone Icebreaker. Aurora Wilson led the girls, finishing fourth among 119 runners. Ella Baker, Natalie Raesler, Jessie Boonekamp, and Jocelyn George also scored for the girls.

In the boys race, Jeff Keiffer finished 13th of 176 runners. Liam Taliano, Joseph Miller, Owen Davis, and Manny Trevino also scored.

The Comets will run again Saturday at the Southwestern Conference Preview.