Jacob Fitzpatrick, a junior at Amherst Steele High School, played golf in the Lake Erie Junior Golf Association summer tour. He was named Player of the Year in the boys ages 14 to 16 division and also won Player with the Most Points. He received the awards July 29 at Fremont Country Club. Fitzpatrick played in 11 tournaments, receiving eight first place finishes, two second place finishes, and a fourth place finish. He has played in the LEJGA for three years.