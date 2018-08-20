CROSS COUNTRY: Baumgartner leads Comets on state course

Courtesy photo

Senior captain Devin Baumgartner was the top finishing Amherst Comet at the OHSAA Preseason Cross Country Invitational in Hebron, Ohio. This is also the site of the OHSAA state championships in November. Baumgartner finished in 17:49 with a 63rd place finish out of 280 runners. Matthew Kirsch was close behind with a time of 17:53 and a 70th place finish. Rounding out the varsity squad were Cael Walker (18:17 and 103rd place), Jacob Raesler (18:21 and 107th place), Ethan Barnes (18:28 and 122nd place), Mario Benjamin (19:20 and 187th place), Isaac Davis (19:53 and 225th place), Sebastian Pecora (19:53 and 226th place), and Nick Glahn (20:52 and 252nd place). The team placed 20th out of 31 teams. Up next is the Southwestern Conference Preview on Saturday, Aug. 25 at Lorain County Community College. The boys will race at 9 a.m. and the Steele girls will race at 9:45 a.m.