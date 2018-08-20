BOYS SOCCER: Velazquez and Kirsch combine to score 5

Junior Anthony LaRosa headed home a corner kick from classmate Ethan London early in Friday’s game to score the varsity Comets’ first goal of the year.

The Steele boys thumped Norwalk 8-1 in the soccer season opener.

Norwalk’s lone goal also came shortly into regulation to level the score, but just 12 seconds later the Comets took the lead for good as senior captain Ben Biedenbach beat the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

Senior Gavin Velazquez scored his first of three goals shortly after entering the game in the 15th minute. Velazquez and senior captain Bradley Kirsch attacked the Norwalk backline again and again and the duo combined for five goals in a 17-minute span.

Junior Carter Hancock capped it off with a goal during the final minute of the first half.

After 20 minutes of scoreless soccer to start the second half, lightning was seen off in the distance and the game was eventually called with 20 minutes to go.

In the junior varsity game, the Comets edged the Truckers by a score of 3-0 behind goals from Maikel Ramirez, Brendan Coughlin, and Joe Torres.

Alex Pennington chipped in with two assists and Thomas Hall and Kyle Dumais combined in goal for the shutout.