A state first for Amherst

Courtesy photos

The Amherst Perritt Homes Panthers won the Hot Stove Class H state championship on Sunday over North Ridgeville FTC in Alliance. This is the first Amherst team to win a Hot Stove state championship, according to coach Brandon Dimacchia. Pictured in the team photo are (front) Keegan Kocsis, Stanley Robinson, Spencer Haney, Cole Charles, Cael Charles, Shawn Luster, (middle) game MVP Kaden Sikora, Harrison Schneider, Camden Simo, Kellen Dimacchia, Alek Kissane, (top) coach Ben Sikora, coach Shawn Luster, head coach Brandon Dimacchia, coach Aaron Kocsis, and coach Kris Kissane.