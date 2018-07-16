Panthers are going to state

Courtesy photo

The Amherst Perritt Homes Panthers won the Hot Stove Class H county championship on Wednesday, July 11 and the regional championship on Sunday, July 15. Now the Panthers are heading to the state semifinal game on Saturday, July 21.

The team includes (front) Spencer Haney, Stanley Robinson, Cole Charles, Keegan Kocsis, Shawn Luster, Cael Charles, (middle) Camden Simo, Kellen Dimacchia, Kaden Sikora, Harrison Schneider, Alek Kissane, (back) coach Shawn Luster, coach Kris Kissane, head coach Brandon Dimacchia, coach Ben Sikora, and coach Aaron Kocsis.