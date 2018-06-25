All-Stars hit the diamond

Photos by Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times

Amherst patrolman Brian Bowers threw out the first pitch Sunday afternoon at the Amherst Athletic Association All-Star game for the boys majors, held at the Amherst Junior High School field. Police officers led the Pledge of Allegiance before the action started and were there for a tribute to wounded comrade Ptl. Eugene “J.R.” Ptacek, who is recovering after being shot during a SWAT standoff in May.

The all-stars this year included Gianni Parks, Baylor Cross, Mason Kinser, Ethan Marsh, Jacob Morris, Matt Beischlag, Logan Brown, Zac Nickoloff, Wyatt Grear, A.J. Gerber, Justin Lewis, Ethan Mayle, Cole Eschnauer, Mari K-W, Ryan Auvil, Ross Auvil, Logan Farlow, Mason Cawthon, Carter Foss, Jeffery Reichert, Sam Snowden, Brennen Jones-Bieri, and Travis Rolland. They were joined by all-star coaches Jason Kinser, Rick Brown, Matthew Beischlag, Dustin Meyers, Jim Snowden, and Frank Dorazio. Police officers joining in included Bowers, Ptl. Bob Lane, Ptl. Sanders Sanchez, Ptl. Jeff Zemanek, Lt. Mark Cawthon, Ptl. Chris Alten, Ptl. Jared Warner, and Ptl. Greg Ford.

The all-stars presented police with a game ball signed by all the players.