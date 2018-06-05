SOFTBALL: Our all-stars in action

Photos by Russ Gifford | Amherst News-Times
Both Comets and Falcons softball standouts made the roster Monday at the 2018 Lorain County Senior All Star game in North Ridgeville.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Photos by Russ Gifford | Amherst News-Times
Both Comets and Falcons softball standouts made the roster Monday at the 2018 Lorain County Senior All Star game in North Ridgeville.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We appreciate you sharing our content on social media.
Please consider following us by clicking below.
Send this to a friend