Ciarrone would lend diversity

To the editor:

Diversity of opinion and thought promotes conversation and can pave the way to more balanced decisions. John Ciarrone would be that voice of diversity as a Lorain County commissioner. Ciarrone’s voice as a county commissioner would allow for creative thought in our county government.

Please consider John Ciarrone’s 30-year career helping those with disabilities and as an advocate for seniors, disabled individuals, and veterans. I am confident Ciarrone will work hard to represent the diverse areas of Lorain County.

Matthew W. Nahorn