Hot days serve cool salads

A lot of people don’t want to fix a heavy meal when it’s so hot out, so I’ve put some salad recipes in this column.

I’ve been hungry for stuffed cabbage and peppers, which I always make together along with soup from the leftover sauce. Start by chopping a large head of cabbage and parboiling it, then make hamburger patties and wrap them around the cabbage leaves. I layer my stuffed hamburger on the sauce, than hamburger again, and so on, with the sauce poured over it all. Cover and bake.

Here’s a trick: Freeze whole heads of cabbage and then thaw them. The leaves come off easily, which saves a lot of hassle compared to boiling the cabbage in water.

August is upon us. I don’t know why our months are passing by so quickly. It’ll be cold before we realize it, which I don’t like. I’d rather it stay warm out! When I was growing up, the time went by so slowly, it seemed. We kids couldn’t wait for the weekend to come. We still got up early, even though during the school week my mom had a hard time getting us up for school. I never did figure out why we were like that when we could’ve slept in!

Well, until next time, please enjoy these recipes:

Corn Chips Salad

• 1 head lettuce, shredded

• 2 lbs. grated Colby cheese

• 2 15 oz. cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 bag regular size corn chips, crushed

• 16 oz. bottle French dressing

In a small bowl, layer lettuce, cheese, and kidney beans. Just before serving, toss and add the crushed corn chips and French dressing.

Crunch Salad

• 4 cups broccoli

• 4 cups cauliflower

• 1 small red onion, diced

• 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

Dressing:

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1 tbsp. sugar

• 1 tsp. vinegar

• Pepper to taste

Cut broccoli and cauliflower into small florets. Combine vegetables. Whisk the dressing ingredients until smooth. Pour over vegetables and toss to coat. Cover and chill for two hours. Glazed pecans taste great on this salad.

Pea Salad

• 2 lb. bag frozen peas

• 3/4 cup chopped red onion

• 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese, cubed

• 1 cup medium cheddar cheese, cubed

• 1/3 cup cashew halves

• 2 1/2 tsp. curry powder

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• Cashews for garnish

Cook peas as directed on bag. Rinse under cold water. Drain. Add remainder of ingredients. Chill until cool.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

• 1 lb. asparagus spears

• 1/2 cup poppy seed dressing

• 1 tsp. grated orange peel

• 1 tbsp. orange juice

• 8 cups torn fresh spinach or assorted greens

• 2 cups sliced fresh strawberries or whole blueberries

• 1 lb. cooked turkey or chicken breast cut into half-inch cubes

• 1/4 cup pecan halves

Snap off and discard woody stems from asparagus. Cut into one-inch pieces. Place in a one-quart microwave dish with 2 tbsp. water. Microwave, covered, five to seven minutes until crisp tender, stirring once. Drain and rinse with cold water. Let stand in cold water until cool. Drain.

For dressing, in a large bowl, stir together poppy seed dressing, orange peel, and orange juice. Set aside. In a salad bowl, combine asparagus, greens, berries, and turkey. Add dressing mixture and toss. Top with pecans.

Cashew Chicken Salad

• 1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

• 3 cups cooked and cubed chicken breasts

• 1 1/4 cup chopped celery

• 2 tbsp. pickle relish

• 1/2 cup chopped red onion

• 1/2 cup salted cashew

• 11 oz. can mandarin oranges, drained

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except oranges. When mixed, gently fold in oranges. To serve, line plates with lettuce and spoon on mixture.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.