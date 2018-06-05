Going fishing? Try these recipes

I know a lot of people love to go fishing. My son Philip loves catfish. It’s a bit too soft for me — I like a nice, flaky fish like perch, walleye, or trout. I don’t like a fishy tasting fish either.

My daughter makes a good baked salmon steak. I’d rather have salmon patties or summer salmon salad. I can’t wait to make some crab salad (I like it with lobster, too) on a bed of shredded lettuce.

Using certain seasonings really makes food so much better. I would like to raise my own herbs even if they are grown in pots in my kitchen. My favorite herbs are parsley, chives, dill weed, oregano, and basil. Garlic is used a lot when I cook — it’s also good for getting rid mosquitoes and fleas. They even say putting garlic powder in your pet’s food dish will keep these insects off your pets.

My late friend Dick Carmen always chewed on a garlic clove. You could smell it on his skin but he claimed he was never bitten by mosquitoes. They say garlic is good for you but it sure can be a strong odor to deal with!

Why do certain foods have a bad odor, such as Limburger cheese? You have to hold your nose to eat it. My dad loved it on his sandwiches, especially goose liver. We had a fuel oil stove and he would put a piece of that cheese in a brown paper bag and lay it on top of the stove to get my mom riled up. It would stink up the whole house. He would laugh about it — he loved getting my mom riled up, and boy was that a sight to see and hear!

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Golden Catfish Fillets

• 1 egg white

• 1 cup milk

• 1 cup cornmeal

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 4 catfish fillet (8 oz. each)

• Vegetable oil

In a shallow bowl, beat the egg white until foamy. Add milk and mix well. In another shallow bowl, combine the cornmeal, salt, garlic powder, cayenne, and pepper. Dip fillets in milk mixture then coat with cornmeal mixture. Heat 1/4 inch of oil in a large skillet. Fry fish over medium-high heat for three to four minutes on each side or until it flakes easily with fork.

Grilled Salmon

• 2 salmon fillets (about 1 lb. each)

• 1/2 cup vegetable oil

• 1/2 cup lemon juice

• 4 green onions, thinly sliced

• 3 tbsp. minced fresh parsley

• 1 1/2 tsp. minced fresh rosemary or 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

Place salmon in a shallow dish. Combine remaining ingredients and mix well. Set aside 1/4 cup for basting. Pour the rest over the salmon. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Drain, discarding marinade. Cover and grill salmon, skin side down, over medium heat for five minutes. Brush with the basting sauce. Continue grilling for 10 to 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Baste occasionally with reserved marinade.

Sole in Herbed Butter

• 1/4 cup margarine or butter, softened

• 1 tsp. ground dill weed

• 1/2 tsp. each onion powder, garlic powder, and salt

• 1/4 tsp. white pepper

• 2 lbs. sole or flounder fillets

In a bowl, combine butter and all the seasonings. Add the fish and saute for several minutes on each side or until flakes easily with fork.

Herbed Orange Roughy

• 2 tbsp. lemon juice

• 1 tbsp. margarine or butter, melted

• 1/ tsp each dried thyme

• 1/2 tsp. grated lemon peel

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. paprika

• 1/8 tsp. garlic powder

• 4 orange roughy, red snapper, catfish, or trout fillets (6 oz.)

Combine the first seven ingredients. Dip fillets into mixture to coat both sides. Grill, covered, over hot heat for 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. NOTE: Don’t turn fish over on on grill grate unless you have it in a grill basket.

Honey Walleye

• 1 egg

• 2 tsp. honey

• 2 cups crushed butter flavored crackers

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 4 to 6 walleye fillets

• 1/2 cup vegetable oil

Beat egg in a shallow bowl. Add honey. In a plastic bag, combine crackers, salt, and pepper. Dip fillets in egg mixture, then shake in bag until coated. In skillet, cook fillets in oil for three to five minutes per side or until golden brown and fish flakes easily with a fork.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.