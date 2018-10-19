LCCC, JVS team up for college tech credits

A new program that gives high school students an opportunity get a head start on college is beginning at the Lorain County JVS.

Superintendent Glenn Faircloth announced Wednesday a collaboration with Lorain County Community College, which will give juniors an opportunity to earn a year’s worth of college credits at no cost to their families.

LCCC president Marcia Ballinger said the Career and College Advantage program is one of the first collaborations of its kind in Ohio. It will pave the way for students to earn college credits in a career-technical field.

The partnership will launch with four JVS programs, including computerized design and drafting, culinary arts, network communication technology, and Project Lead the Way, an engineering tech program.

In eight additional programs, students can earn a full semester’s worth of credits or more in health sciences, bakery and pastry, carpentry, education, heating and air conditioning, precision machine technology, sports, health and fitness, and welding.

In the future, Ballinger said she hopes to have 50 percent of students — roughly 240 in a graduating class — earn 30 college credit hours.

That alone will save families $1.2 million, she said.

Students can even choose to take some of the courses in the summer to accelerate their learning and earn industry-recognized certifications.

Faircloth said it gives him goosebumps when he thinks about how this will benefit students and the community.

“What a wonderful thing to do for our county,” he said. “We just simply combine our resources, combine our efforts, and our intellectual teams.”

Classes will be held on both the JVS and LCCC campuses.

Lorain County Joint Vocational School superintendent Glenn Faircloth and Lorain County Community College president Marcia Ballinger sign a resolution, sealing a collaborative program to help JVS juniors earn credit toward an associates degree. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/10/web1_IMG_0391.jpg Lorain County Joint Vocational School superintendent Glenn Faircloth and Lorain County Community College president Marcia Ballinger sign a resolution, sealing a collaborative program to help JVS juniors earn credit toward an associates degree.