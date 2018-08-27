POLICE REPORTS

• Aug. 20 at 10:58 a.m.: A woman said she lost her debit card and then two unauthorized transactions were made.

• Aug. 20 at 4:06 p.m.: Cody Curtis, 29, of Amherst, was charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. He was allegedly found in possession of 27 pain pills for which he does not have a prescription. The pills were found when police arrested Curtis on a warrant.

• Aug. 21 at 9:38 a.m.: A set of license plates were reported stolen from a customer’s vehicle at M.S. Precision Automotive on Cooper Foster Park Road.

• Aug. 22 at 2:38 p.m.: Jennifer Green, 36, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a theft charge.

• Aug. 22 at 6:38 p.m.: An Amherst man told police about an altercation with his wife. The information was sent to the city prosecutor for review.

• Aug. 22 at 11:39 p.m.: Scott Rastovski, 36, of Amherst, was charged with domestic violence.

• Aug. 23 at 7:38 a.m.: Charles Snowden, 58, of Lorain, was charged with violating a temporary protection order.

• Aug. 23 at 12:07 p.m.: An intoxicated man allegedly refused to get out of an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle at Motel 6. When police asked him to exit, he had a bowel movement all over his pants and legs. The man had experienced recent medical problems; he was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

• Aug. 23 at 7:34 p.m.: Kourtney Youngless, 41, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for contempt of court. The original charges were petty theft, disorderly conduct by intoxication, and open container.

• Aug. 24 at 2:58 p.m.: Matthew Powell, 34, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department on a charge of criminal damaging.

• Aug. 25 at 5:25 p.m.: Charles Emory, 43, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

• Aug. 25 at 10:24 p.m.: A complaint was filed about the alleged violation of a temporary protection order.

• Aug. 26 at 11:01 p.m.: Anthony Miranda, 23, of Lorain, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Aug. 27 at 2:21 a.m.: A stolen vehicle complaint was filed at Motel 6 on Rt. 58. A short time later, the vehicle was returned. The complainant requested theft charges for missing money.

• Aug. 27 at 4:54 a.m.: Brandan Mitchell, 21, and Alexander Prinz, 19, both of Amherst, were charged with theft and vehicle trespass. They are accused of stealing from a vehicle on Cooper Foster Park Road.

