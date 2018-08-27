Workshop Players Theater to be dedicated to founder Valerie Gerstenberger

The Workshop Players Theater will be dedicated to founder Valerie Jenkins Gerstenberger in an 11 a.m. ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 44820 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst Township.

Born Sept. 7, 1913, Gerstenberger died on Christmas Day 2017.

She lived for the stage, giving rise to generations of thespians — in 1947, Gerstenberger was teaching at Clearview High School and directing its theater program when alumni begged her to head a show outside of school.

That first show was “Western Union, Please.” The colors of the stained glass window above the front door of the Workshop Players Theater are blue and gold in honor of the Clearview students who helped Gerstenberger found the theater.

Workshop Players began as a learning environment and remained a learning environment under her guidance for the first 50 years.

Gerstenberger is remembered for setting high standards and insisting that everyone involved in a production give their best.

The dedication ceremony will including a ribbon-cutting and refreshments.

For more information, email theater manager Dawn Watson at contact@workshopplayers.com.

Gerstenberger https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/08/web1_Valerie-Gerstenberger-1980.jpeg Gerstenberger