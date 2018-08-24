LORAIN COUNTY FAIR: Athletic horses put on a show

Photos by Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

Pitted against a sled full of stone weights, teams of horses seemed almost impatient to prove their strength Thursday at the Lorain County fair’s annual draft pull. The horses were clearly excited by the task, surging forward before the hitch was even fastened to the load. Cheers erupted from the crowd after each pair completed their pull.

A starting load of 1,500 pounds is set into the dynamometer, a weight that most teams are expected to be able to pull.

Draft horses are worked daily to keep their muscles strong and limber to prevent them from being hurt during competitions.

Many times, horses sprint off before being attached to the sled, and handlers rush to calm them.

There are varying weight classes and strict rules to avoid animal cruelty.

Draft breeds are measured in hands and range from approximately 16 to 19 hands high and from 1,400 to 2,000 pounds.

Don Furler of Marietta travels around Ohio to watch horse pulls. He attends roughly 10 county fairs per year and has become a familiar face to many pull competitors. “It’s just something for me to do,” he said.