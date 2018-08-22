Visit the Quigley Museum through Sept. 30

There are only a few weekends left to tour the Quigley Museum before it closes for the season.

The Amherst Historical Society museum, located on the southwest corner of Milan Avenue and South Lake Street, will be open from 2-4 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 30.

It showcases relics from historical Amherst that give insight into the town and its people. Displayed are pictures, antiques, and artifacts that have been saved and gathered over the years by historical society members.

Did you know that Clem Rice of Rice Construction was a skydiver? The Quigley Museum has pictures and his parachute to prove it. There’s also equipment from doctors Wagner, Snell, and McQueen and others before them. Remember sitting in a booth at Mischkas Restaurant and ordering a Cherry Coke while listening to the jukebox? See the society’s replica and go home with a free souvenir from Mischka’s Candy Shop.

These and many more exhibits are on display at no charge, though donations are gratefully accepted.

The museum is staffed by informed docents who want to share their knowledge with you. Ask them about the town’s founders, the quarries that brought Eastern European immigrants, the lives of famous people whose names have been lent to parks and schools, and more!