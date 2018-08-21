Grand Funk Railroad rocks fairgrounds

They’re an American band and on Monday night they tore down the house in Wellington.

Grand Funk Railroad took the stage in front of a packed grandstand to cap the opening day of the 173rd Lorain County Fair.

The started with their 1972 hit “Rock and Roll Soul,” which immediately got crowd members singing and dancing right along with the chart-topping arena group.

“Everybody, get up out of your seats,” yelled lead singer Max Carl. “I want to play a song everybody knows. Show me some of that old soul!”

Mild temperatures and a picturesque sunset provided an ideal setting as the band launched into hits including “Shinin’ On,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” and a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The band’s famous cover of “The Loco-Motion” and its signature piece, “We’re An American Band,” drew especially loud reactions from the crowd.

Formed in 1969 in Flint, Mich., Grand Funk Railroad first gained notoriety through a free performance at that year’s Atlanta Pop Festival. The funky crew signed with Capitol Records soon thereafter.

Between 1969 and 1972, the group released eight albums including “Grand Funk,” “Closer to Home,” and “E Pluribus Funk.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Lead singer Max Carl and keyboardist Tim Cashion of Grand Funk Railroad greet crowd members Monday night at the Lorain County Fair. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/08/web1_IMG_7261.jpg Lead singer Max Carl and keyboardist Tim Cashion of Grand Funk Railroad greet crowd members Monday night at the Lorain County Fair. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | AIM Media Midwest Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick riles up spectators. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/08/web1_IMG_7255.jpg Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick riles up spectators. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | AIM Media Midwest Carl opens the show with “Rock and Roll Soul.” https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/08/web1_IMG_7253.jpg Carl opens the show with “Rock and Roll Soul.” Photos by Jonathan Delozier | AIM Media Midwest Crowd members spent most of the show on their feet. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/08/web1_IMG_7265.jpg Crowd members spent most of the show on their feet. Photos by Jonathan Delozier | AIM Media Midwest