PHOTOS: Fair kicks off with crowds

Laurie Hamame | AIM Media Midwest

The Lorain County Fair opened at a hot 85 degrees, and folks flocked to the Wellington site from far and wide. Stalls were packed with animals, vendors dished out corn dogs, funnel cakes, and fried vegetables, and judges eyed honey and needlework. We’re excited to cover the fair all week! Here’s a peek into Monday’s fun.

Charlie Beverage, Brian Beverage, and Aiden Wohleber of North Ridgeville whip left and right on a ride called the “Twister.” Immediately after it ended, Wohleber jumped back into line and shouted, “Let’s go again!”

Wee! There go Saydee Grills and Savannah Conn of Wellington. The two sat on a brown sack and took a smooth ride down a colorful slide.

Paul Saylor of Grafton throws up a peace sign while balancing on a mechanical bull. He’s working the ride, but decided to take a hop on while waiting for someone else brave enough to give it a try.

Eyeing the large plush toys above them, Attalie and Brianna Updegrove of LaGrange try to toss small rings onto bottle necks in hopes of taking home a new stuffed friend.

Aubrey Adkins of Wellington smiles while she is caricatured. When the artist asked Adkins’ friends what they think, they all agreed the drawing looks just like her.

Cathy Nixon of New London feels like a big girl taking a ride on a pony all by herself.

TJ Shaft of North Ridgeville gives Clyde some TLC before the day’s festivities.

Elcey Imhoff of Ashland County couldn’t keep her hands off the fuzzy goats and stopped to pet each and every one.

Lynn Born of Henrietta Township clips her lamb’s nails every six weeks.