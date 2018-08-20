Child loses battle to Aug. 8 crash injuries

A toddler has become the second child casualty of a horrific Aug. 8 wreck on Rt. 2 near Middle Ridge Road in Amherst Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Daniel Turner, just 21 months old, of Lorain, has passed away at a Cleveland hospital where he had been flown by helicopter following the multi-vehicle crash.

The small boy was a passenger in a Jeep Liberty that was rear-ended by a box truck around 3:30 p.m. that day.

Mackenzi Lansberry, 12, of Sheffield, was cut loose from the Jeep by Amherst firefighters and flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where she died.

The tragedy started when Daniel’s mother, Melissa Turner, 41, of Lorain, was heading eastbound on the highway, approaching the scene of another crash. That’s when an International box truck driven by Robert Eckenrode, 48, of Canton, rear-ended Turner’s Jeep, pushing it into a Chevy Silverado.

Eckenrode was uninjured, but Turner and an 11-year-old boy who had been riding in the front seat were taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center by ambulance.

Drug use is suspected in the crash. Charges are pending against Eckenrode, according to the OSHP.