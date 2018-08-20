Chief issues back-to-school parking warning

Traffic issues can plague the beginning of the school year.

As Amherst students returned to classes Monday, police chief Joseph Kucirek posted the following message on social media:

“Several times a year the police department receives complaints of people parking so close to the intersection while waiting for the school bus that it causes ingress/egress problems for other vehicles. In fact, residents have requested the city install ‘No parking here to corner’ signs on their street(s), to help solve the problem. Unfortunately the city cannot do that at every intersection where a bus stops to pick up or drop off.

“While we understand the desire of parents to minimize the walking distance for their children from car to bus, it is important to balance that with the safety and convenience to other traffic.

“Therefore, as a public service announcement, we are asking people who are waiting at intersections to not park within 30 feet of the stop sign, as outlined in ACO 351.04 (f). This will allow the free movement of other traffic and not create a hazardous condition for others.

“Officers have been asked to monitor this and give verbal warnings, when applicable, on the first offense.”