Four Leaf Clovers successful at state fair

Three Four Leaf Clovers 4-H Club members showed projects in late July at the Ohio State Fair.

Show at the state fair is a huge commitment and some project areas require members to qualify to be able to show their projects.

Addison Beal competed in the equine communications contest with her poster about horse safety. She is a fifth-grader at Firelands Elementary School.

Callie Finnegan qualified and showed her miniature horse — she placed ninth in showmanship and was reserve champion in trail. She also competed in ground roping.

A fifth-grader at Firelands Elementary, Finnegan won first place in Ohio in the eight- and nine-year-olds’ horse skill-a-thon. She also competed in the horse communications contest.

Allison Tuggle showed sheep at the state fair, participating in showmanship. She earned fourth place with her yearling ewe in her type class. Tuggle is a seventh-grader at South Amherst Middle School.

