Butchko to perform at Indianapolis expo

Macey Butchko, a member of the Firelands FFA chapter, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 24-27 during the 2018 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

A Firelands senior, she has been selected to perform in the National FFA Talent Competition.

Butchko submitted an application along with a recorded audition. Nearly 40 acts from throughout the country have been chosen to perform during general sessions, meals, and receptions. During the convention and expo, all acts will have the chance to compete in three rounds and be judged on preparation, delivery, engagement, entertainment value, and technical ability. The winner will receive $250.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Firelands student Macey Butchko, the daughter of Greg and Jennifer Butchko, is one of 40 acts that will perform at the national FFA convention. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/08/web1_Macey2.jpg Firelands student Macey Butchko, the daughter of Greg and Jennifer Butchko, is one of 40 acts that will perform at the national FFA convention. Courtesy photo