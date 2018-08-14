School supplies cram police cruiser

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times
A “cram the cruiser” event, the second put on by the Amherst police department, was held Aug. 12 and brought in more than 500 items for area students. According to organizers, each Amherst school received 10 bookbags and two or three boxes of supplies after last year’s drive.
Regan Carpenter, Jennifer Layfield, Mason Cawthon, Dawn Clappas, Heather Hatten, and Henley Hatten organize donated school supplies Aug. 12 during the Amherst police department’s ‘cram the cruiser event.
Seven-year-old Tegan Michaels makes a donation.
Twins Aiden and Harper Sullivan make a contribution and take in the view from inside a police cruiser.