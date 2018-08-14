BACK TO SCHOOL: New graduation avenue at Lorain County JVS

A new path to graduation has been opened up for Lorain County JVS high school students as they prepare to report to class on Monday, Aug. 27.

In addition to meeting traditional state academic standards, JVS students can now earn their diplomas through a combination of 12-point certification in one of many state-approved workplace training programs and scoring 13 points or higher on the WorkKeys readiness assessment.

Jill Petitti is entering her 11th year as JVS’s high school principal after serving 19 years as a special education teacher.

“The state is basically trying to give kids more options,” she said. “Our students receive credentials like Firefighter I and Firefighter II here at the JVS. Our students are leaving high school with a diploma from their associate school plus a 12-point credential in their chosen industry and a WorkKeys test credential. That means instead of an employer having to pay for their training, our kids are graduating with it already in their portfolio.”

As of Aug. 13, the JVS projected 931 students will attend classes on-campus this fall — 100 freshmen, 100 sophomores, 361 juniors, and 370 seniors.

Another 200 students will tune into classes through satellite programs.

The WorkKeys assessment will be administered to seniors Nov. 20 and 21.

Freshmen and sophomores will take academic tests in the fall and school-wide online exams will cap career technical program semesters in January and the spring.

The English curriculum will be updated this year in textbook and online form that will integrate more efficiently with students’ iPads, Petitti said.

A proposed 0.75-mill permanent improvement levy for the JVS will be on voters’ ballots this November. If successful, the measure would raise an expected $4.5 million and cost homeowners roughly $26 per $100,000 of property valuation annually.

Petitti and school officials say the new money is necessary to keep up with maintenance and lab equipment upgrades.

“It’s all about keeping up with structure and building needs,” said the principal. “It’s to help with our roof, our air conditioning system, and just the brick and mortar needs of the building. Our building size is much different than our associate schools. It’s just ongoing. I know our parking lot also needs a lot of attention.”

