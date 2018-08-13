Duffins win Amherst Garden Club award

One quaint house in Amherst looks like it belongs in a fairy tale.

Mary and Tom Duffin’s garden, 838 Elyria Ave., has been awarded the Amherst Garden Club’s Awesome Garden Award for the month of August.

It is only when you have a chance to see all the garden vignettes in both the front and back yards that you can really appreciate the passion of the owners. The Duffins have lived in Amherst for 13 years, relocating from Cuyahoga County. Each year they were able to add to the transformation of their gardens. Tom created patios and interesting hardscaping throughout. This year, he completed a new pergola in the backyard. Mary’s specialty is refinishing furniture and she has repurposed window frames, fence pieces, and garage sale treasures to add to the interest in the gardens along with many fountains throughout.

They have both developed a love of gardening and have been able to work together to create the lush hanging baskets and an array of perennials that surrounds you at every turn. “My mother always loved gardening but it wasn’t until I was able to semi-retire that I started to really get into gardening,” said Mary. “Now, I understand her passion. I love it!”

The Duffins will be included as guests for the Amherst Garden Club meeting in October when all the Awesome Garden Award winners for the 2018 season will be honored.

The Duffins created their gardens to be a touch zone for their grandchildren. "We want them to get their hands on the leaves, the fountains, the mechanical trinkets, and the treasures we have all around," said Mary.