POLICE REPORTS

• Aug. 7 at 10:47 p.m.: Jesse Estep, 20, of Vermilion, was charged with a 12-point suspension, weaving, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

• Aug. 8 at 12:33 a.m.: A man overdosed on Elyria Avenue. Officers and paramedics were able to revive him using naloxone. The man was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

• Aug. 8 at 11:24 p.m.: Natasha Marcano, 21, of Lorain, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Aug. 9 at 8:07 a.m.: Donald Burgess Jr., 29, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Oberlin police for failure to appear in court on original charges of theft.

• Aug. 10 at 11:56 p.m.: A child who went to the movies with a person his mother did not approve of was returned home.

• Aug. 11 at 2:24 a.m.: Aaron Ginesta, 25, of Vermilion, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. He allegedly urinated in the roadway on Church Street.

• Aug. 11 at 1:44 a.m.: Christopher Alicea, 25, of Lorain, was charged with domestic violence. Police said they saw him assault a woman on Park Avenue.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.