Ist deine familie Deutsch? German Fest photos!

Photos by Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times

The heritage of many Amherst immigrant families was celebrated Saturday at German Fest, the annual party held at the Sandstone Village on Milan Avenue. This year’s Amherst Historical Society bash featured performances by the Donauschwabishce Blaskapelle Brass Band and SchwabenCombo from Bavaria. There were also horse rides, an animal show by Jungle Bob, a petting zoo, balloons, a climbing wall, tours of historical buildings, beer and food provided by The Brew Kettle, face painting, and more!