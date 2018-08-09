Rt. 2 crash kills pre-teen

A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a horrific crash Wednesday on Rt. 2 in Amherst Township.

Amherst firefighters pulled her from a Jeep Liberty following a five-vehicle crash near milepost 166. The girl was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, where doctors were unable to save her life.

The pile-up happened at 2:29 p.m. when an International 4300 box truck hit the Liberty from behind, causing a chain reaction involving a Chevrolet Silverado, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Subaru Forester, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Box truck driver Robert Eckenrode, 48, of Canton, was not injured.

The Liberty was driven by Melissa Turner, 41, of Lorain, who was incapacitated and taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center along with an 11-year-old boy. A two-year-old in a front-facing child seat was also injured and flown by helicopter to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

The driver of the Forester was Mary Qiu, 31, of Cleveland. She and a 17-year-old passenger were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The driver of the Silverado was William Smith, 44, of Vermilion. Also wearing a seat belt, he received non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee was Tracy Alexander, 49, of Sandusky. She and two passengers were wearing safety belts and were not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of Rt. 2 were closed for about two hours while state troopers investigated.

Drug use is suspected, according to the Patrol. Charges are pending.

Blue Light Officer Security Cop Siren Police https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/08/web1_police.jpg Blue Light Officer Security Cop Siren Police