Price seeks ‘Night Watch’ cast

Auditions for “Night Watch” by Lucille Fletcher will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19 and Monday, Aug. 20 at Workshop Players Theater, 44820 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst Township.

The plot: Unable to sleep, Elaine Wheeler paces the living room of her Manhattan townhouse, troubled by unsettling memories and vague fears. Her husband tries to comfort her, but when he steps away for a moment Elaine screams as she sees the body of a dead man in the window across the way.

The police find nothing except an empty chair. Elaine’s terror grows as later sees another body — this time a woman’s — but by now the police are skeptical and pay no heed to her frantic pleas. Her husband, claiming that Elaine may be on the verge of a breakdown, calls in a psychiatrist who agrees with his suggestion that Elaine should commit herself to a sanitarium for treatment.

The plot moves quickly and grippingly as friends and neighbors contribute to the deepening suspense.

Director Pat Price is looking for cast members to fill the following roles:

• Elaine Wheeler (30s-50s) is a beautiful, married heiress with a troubled past. She is strong-willed but pushed to the edge of sanity and struggles with whom she can trust. This actress must be able to drive the true suspense and mystery of this story. (Three rehearsal units.)

• John Wheeler, Elaine’s second husband, is dominating. He is concerned yet exasperated by Elaine’s visions. The audience will come to have mixed feelings about his responses to her plight. (Three rehearsal units.)

• Helga is a nosy and bold maid for the Wheeler family. Must have a German accent. (Three rehearsal units.)

• Blanche Cook is a beautiful young nurse and Elaine’s best friend. Sympathetic and seemingly truly concerned, Blanche must gain the audience’s trust if not Elaine’s. (Three rehearsal units.)

• Vanelli is a handsome young Italian cop with an interest in art. (One rehearsal unit.)

• Lt. Walker is assigned to investigate Elaine’s claims. He grows increasingly frustrated and believes Elaine has no evidence to warrant what she has seen. (One rehearsal unit.)

• Curtis Appleby is a nosy and somewhat creepy neighbor who lives in the apartment across the way. Elaine is suspicious of his activity. (Two rehearsal units.)

• Dr. Tracey Lake evaluates Elaine, and though she is 10 years her senior calls her “child.” She is calm, professional and somewhat cool. (One rehearsal unit.)

• Sam Hoke is a local business owner, famous for his potato salad. He is infuriated by Elaine’s claims as they severely affect his business. This character must make a splash. (One rehearsal unit)

Performance dates will be Nov. 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18.

For more information, contact the director at joeandpatprice@centurytel.net.