UAW-Ford builds ramp for veteran

With practiced precision, a five-man crew from UAW-Ford built a ramp Aug. 7 for a deserving Amherst veteran.

Herbie Lamprick is a Korea-era vet who lives on Middle Street in Amherst. His knees have given out and now he uses a wheelchair.

John Pena of VFW Post 1662 on Cleveland Avenue said fellow service members rallied to help: “It’s been a long time coming, at least a year,” he said of the effort.

The VFW purchased materials, partnering with Ohio Charities, and UAW provided labor.

Jason Vessey runs a roving crew of five UAW workers. The team builds four or five ramps a week, putting its craftsmanship to work on behalf of veterans like Lamprick as well as older residents, low-income families, and those with children in need.

Starting around 7 a.m., the new structure went up quickly amid the buzz of circular saws and a flurry of sawdust. In the span of 20 minutes, we saw workers install most of the flooring — the whole project was expected to wrap by noon.

Pena said the UAW-Ford team plans to return this fall to completely replace Lamprick’s deck.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Amherst VFW. The service group is planning a celebration in October.

A crew from UAW Ford builds a new ramp on Middle Street for a Korea veteran. Jason Vessey of UAW Ford finishes boards for use in the ramp project.