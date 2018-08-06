POLICE REPORTS

• July 31 at 10:15 a.m.: A man said his live-in girlfriend threatened him with physical violence. The girlfriend was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for mental evaluation.

• July 31 at 12:51 p.m.: Officers went to Amherst Steele High School for a possible theft in progress at the football field house. Several Comets players reported their belongings were rummaged through and some were missing money. Several reported seeing a male in the field house; when questioned by players, the suspect ran off.

• July 31 at 6:20 p.m.: James Moore Jr. was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department. The original charge was petty theft.

• July 31 at 8:28 p.m.: A man reported his personal bank account and a former business account had been used to purchase items online. He told police his former business partner stole his email account and gained all his personal information from it.

• Aug. 1 at 2:48 p.m.: Ricky Londo, 25, of Lorin, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on traffic charges.

• Aug. 2 at 12:38 a.m.: Someone egged a Gray Hawk Circle home and vehicles.

• Aug. 2 at 6:12 p.m.: A 15-year-old boy was charged with unruliness.

• Aug. 4 at 3:19 a.m.: Four females allegedly caused a disturbance at Blue Sky Restaurant on Rt. 58, then left. Only two paid for their meals, an employee told police.

• Aug. 4 at noon: Larry Kime, 79, of Vermilion, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court. The original charge was petty theft.

• Aug. 5 at 12:46 a.m.: A male overdosed on illegal drugs on Flamingo Avenue. He was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

• Aug. 5 at 1:25 a.m.: A woman overdosed at Motel 6 on Rt. 58. She was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital. In addition, Daniel Costanzo, 57, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant through the Summit County Sheriff’s Office; the original charge was theft.

• Aug. 5 at 1:31 a.m.: Antonio Stewart, 30, of Lorain, was charged with assault, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct following an incident at the Captain’s Club on Park Avenue. Police said they saw “a male actively assaulting another male who was motionless on the ground” and the assailant was arrested after a short struggle.

• Aug. 5 at 11:37 a.m.: A woman reported her cell phone stolen while she was shopping at Save-a-Lot.

• Aug. 5 at 12:12 p.m.: Randall Bowens, 28, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through Lorain County 911 for contempt of court. The original charge was breaking and entering.

• Aug. 5 at 10:37 p.m.: Tyler Rakar, 22, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for contempt of court. The original charge was operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Aug. 5 at 10:45 p.m.: Items were reported stolen from a Church Street residence after an acquaintance stayed the night.

