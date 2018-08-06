A close-up look at Powers progress

Wearing a hard hat and a bright yellow vest, I got a close-up look Friday at the new Powers Elementary School construction site.

Project manager Tim Rini of Icon Construction welcomed the News-Times to the South Lake Street construction site, where the walls of the gymnasium are steadily rising. Workers were busy setting concrete blocks 40 feet up.

The “invisible” site work is done — the water, sewer, and electric lines that run under the site are ready, a retention pond is active, and the earth has been stabilized to avoid problems with rain and wind.

The building’s elevator shaft has been started. When the gym is finished, work will move counter-clockwise around the site. Next will be the cafeteria, then prekindergarten wing, K-3 classrooms, and then the board of education offices, said Rini.

Residents can expect to see quick progress, he said.

Already they can see the main bus lane has been prepared and curbing installed. Next door, a new parking lot for Amherst Junior High School has been created and Rini said it could potentially open this fall.

The cost of the entire construction project is roughly $32 million and the new school is expected to open next August. Rini said it is right on schedule.

Gymnasium walls have risen rapidly in the past couple of weeks at the new Powers Elementary School. Once complete, work will move to the cafeteria. About 50 workers per day are active on the Powers Elementary construction site on South Lake Street.