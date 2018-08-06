Second life for Comet Corner

Comet Corner has been revived three years after closing.

The school spirit store, formerly operated by PTO volunteers at Amherst Steele High, shut down in 2015 following changes in state health guidelines about sales of soda and snacks that cut sales deeply.

Now it’s reopened at Dairy Mart on Cleveland Avenue, thanks to longtime Comets supporters Darrell and Denise McCarty, who own both the convenience store and neighboring Olde Town Pizza House.

With few other places featuring Comets-branded gear, they sought and received the blessing of the school district to take the mantle of being the official retail home of the green and gold.

The McCartys’ children and staff helped pick designs and now more than 600 shirts plus hats and baby bibs are on sale in a floor-to-ceiling display.

Darrell said he had considered opening a sandwich shop in the same space but his alumni spirit won out.

“When I was in school, it was called Comet Corner too,” said the 1979 graduate of Steele. “So I knew if I put it up here, people would remember and there would definitely be an interest.”

Darrell McCarty shows off the Amherst apparel being sold in the new Comet Corner at Dairy Mart on Cleveland Avenue. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/08/web1_corner.jpg Darrell McCarty shows off the Amherst apparel being sold in the new Comet Corner at Dairy Mart on Cleveland Avenue. Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times