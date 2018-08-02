All-out blitz on sidewalks

Photos by Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times

The center of town is a maze of orange barrels as DL Smith Concrete & Design rolls out sweeping repairs to upheaved, cracked, and crumbling sidewalks. The Norwalk-based contractor was hired by city officials to rejuvenate the many walkways in disrepair throughout Amherst — up to 50,000 square feet worth. Residents were given months to make repairs on their own and DL Smith was tapped to repair those that were flagged by the building department but had not yet been touched by residents or business owners. A fair number of city-owned sidewalks are also getting new concrete.