Robbers sentenced to 71 months in prison

Casey Liberty is going to spend a lot of time behind bars.

The 30-year-old Amherst woman and her accomplice, 33-year-old Daniel Begin of Columbia Station, were sentenced Tuesday, July 31 on federal counts of bank robbery, conspiracy, and attempted robbery.

They must serve nearly six years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and pay a $1,600 fine.

They must also make restitution of $6,598 to their victims.

The pair was indicted on 14 counts in December and pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

Liberty and Begin went on a drug-fueled robbery spree through Northeast Ohio between September and October 2017. Together they held up or tried to rob at least 16 banks, retail stores, and restaurants in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain, Medina, and Summit counties.

Their targets included Chase Bank, First National Bank, Andover Bank, Seven Eleven, Domino’s Pizza, Mr. Hero, and GameStop.

Sometimes Liberty was the muscle while Begin was the getaway driver, and other times they reversed roles.

Eventually they bought a BB gun to brandish during the hold-ups.

The robbers used stolen cash to buy heroin and food and pay for hotel rooms.

A Cleveland FBI agent connected the dots between incidents in Elyria and Conneaut, recognizing the blue Chevy Cobalt the couple used.

Daniel Begin and Casey Liberty