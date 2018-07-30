Alumna drums in Classic

Courtesy photo

Samantha Heise will march Saturday, Aug. 4 in the Shoremen Brass Classic in Avon Lake. The Drum Corps International competition in the gateway to the 2018 World Championships the following weekend in Michigan City, Ind. Heise, 19, is a 2017 graduate of Amherst Steele High School, where she played for the Marching Comets and sang in the Steele choir. At the Brass Classic, she will play the bass drum for the Legends Drums Corps out of Kalamazoo, Mich. This fall she will be a sophomore at the University of Dayton where she is studying music education with the goal of becoming a choir director.