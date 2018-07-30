POLICE REPORTS

• July 23 at 6:51 p.m.: About $25 in cash was reportedly stolen from a box in the office at Albright Terrace.

• July 24 at 12:21 a.m.: Officers investigated “suicidal pictures” sent to a girl. A boy denied sending pictures. The complainant was unable to provide the pictures to police.

• July 25 at 3:53 a.m.: Cristi Mueller, 36, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over 0.17 percent, lighted lights, driving in marked lanes, reckless operation, and failure to control.

• July 25 at 3:49 p.m.: Someone entered two vehicles and an unattached garage on Middle Ridge Road and stole several items.

• July 25 at 7:55 p.m.: A purse was reported stolen from a shopping cart. Unauthorized transactions were made on the victim’s credit cards.

• July 26 at 4:09 p.m.: Police responded to a domestic dispute on Sunrise Drive where a man’s adult son was allegedly “throwing stuff around the garage.”

• July 27 at 3:30 p.m.: Ryan Holderrieth, 21, of Amherst, was charged with obstructing official business. A report said he was standing in the middle of traffic on Rt. 58 near North Ridge Road, playing a guitar, and allegedly gave police a false name.

• July 27 at 11:53 p.m.: Amanda Buckland, 30, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant through the North Olmsted police department for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving under suspension.

• July 27 at 11:59 p.m.: Police stopped a Chevrolet Camaro on Rt. 2 but it fled at high speed.

• July 28 at 1:59 a.m.: Mariah Contreras was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication in downtown Amherst.

• July 28 at 6:07 p.m.: A 36-year-old woman was reported missing. The woman is pregnant and thought be have possible suicidal thoughts.

• July 28 at 10:16 p.m.: Officers responded to Fallen Oaks Lane for a domestic dispute during which an alarm was activated.

• July 29 at 7:59 a.m.: Ian Flores, 44, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for original charges of domestic violence.

• July 29 at 10:56 a.m.: Investigating a car pulled over on Rt. 2, police discovered possible drug abuse. Several hypodermic syringes, two spoons with white powder, small cotton swabs, and a scale were found in the car. They were sent to the county crime lab for analysis.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.