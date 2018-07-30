Ohio sales tax holiday is Aug. 4-5

Looking for a break on back-to-school costs?

Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday falls on the first weekend of each August. This year, it runs from midnight on Friday, Aug. 3 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5.

During the holiday, you’ll save at least 5.75 percent in state sales tax. Depending on where you shop, you may save up to eight percent because county and transit authority sales taxes will also be off the table.

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less, school supplies priced at $20 per item or less, and school instructional materials priced at $20 or less are exempt from sales tax.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Only the following items are considered “school supplies” under Ohio law: binders, book bags, calculators, cellophane tape, blackboard chalk, compasses, composition books, crayons, erasers, folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila), glue, paste, paste sticks, highlighters, index cards, index card boxes, legal pads, lunch boxes, markers, notebooks, paper, loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, construction paper, pencil boxes and other school supply boxes, pencil sharpeners, pencils, pens, protractors, rulers, scissors, and writing tablets.