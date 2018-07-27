Don’t miss Dancing on Main Street

Get ready to groove!

It’s time again for Dancing on Main Street, where you can tap your toes to live bands while celebrating downtown Amherst’s tavern culture.

The annual block party will be held from 3-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 on Park Avenue and Church Street.

Sponsored by Main Street Amherst and Premier Toyota, the annual festival will kick off with the return of The Roadhouse Band from 3-5 p.m. The family-friendly portion of the event will run from 3-7 p.m. and will include bounce houses, kids’ activities, and the annual Park Lanes cornhole tournament starting at 5 p.m.

Of course there will also be food and beverage vendors on hand.

New this year, MadFly will go on the stage from 5:45-7:45 p.m. The Northeast Ohio band plays popular rock, country, and dance music.

The Current Vibe, led by Amherst’s own Dann Swift, will play out the night from 8-11 p.m.

Dancing on Main Street will end an hour earlier this year, said Main Street director Teresa Gilles. “We’re trying to work with the police and get people off the streets a little earlier, so it’s not so chaotic,” she said.

Admission is free. The historical downtown district will be closed to traffic for the event and alcohol will only be available with proper identification.

Gilles said Dancing on Main Street wouldn’t be possible without the help of downtown taverns, including RC’s Brewhouse, The Brew Kettle, Ziggy’s Pub, The Pour House, Cedar Pub, Park Bar & Grille, Cole’s Public House, and Captain’s Club.

The festival was launched 15 years ago to highlight what they and downtown restaurants had to offer. It’s proven a huge draw and the biggest sales night of the year for the city’s bars.

The Roadhouse Band plays at the 2017 Dancing on Main Street event in downtown Amherst. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_DSC_9241.jpg The Roadhouse Band plays at the 2017 Dancing on Main Street event in downtown Amherst. File photo