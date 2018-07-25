Like Lainey opens on Church St.

A gorgeous old Remington typewriter catches the eye when you walk into Like Lainey Salvaged Decor, 215 Church St.

It sits atop a refinished desk set, surrounded by vintage silverware, mirrors, salt and pepper shakers, and other mid-century modern errata that fills the small shop.

“I’m a junker. I like going to garage sales, estate sales, finding cool things to upcycle,” said owner Diane Allison, who opened her doors in mid-July next to The Mermaid’s Tale.

The retailer got her start finishing custom furniture and still head-hunts requested pieces for clients.

For the past year and a half, she operated on Rt. 113 in South Amherst and jumped at the chance to move to Amherst’s historical shopping district.

Inside you’ll find some incredible vintage finds — “the funkier the better,” Allison said — but her main business has become sales of the Fusion Mineral Paint line. The acrylics are used to replicate beautiful old world finishes for both interior and exterior projects.

Business so far has been brisk and Allison is now set to launch a series of workshops at her shop. They include tutorials on how to properly clean, prepare, paint, distress, wax, and stain items.

Jason Hawk can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @EditorHawk on Twitter.

Like Lainey owner Diane Allison has always loved giving old items new life. Now she’s doing that at her shop on Church Street. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_DSC_2367.jpg Like Lainey owner Diane Allison has always loved giving old items new life. Now she’s doing that at her shop on Church Street. Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times