Car collides with school bus on Rt. 58

Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

A driver was extracted from a car Tuesday morning after it collided with the rear-end of a school bus in Amherst Township. The crash happened around 9 a.m. as both vehicles traveled north on Rt. 58, roughly a half-mile north of Rt. 113. No life-threatening injuries were reported but the extracted driver and one passenger were taken away by ambulance following the crash. A driver, one teacher, and eight students were on the bus and reported no injuries, according to responders. The car, a Kia Optima, suffered massive damage to its front end. Names of those involved and causes of the crash were not made available at the scene.