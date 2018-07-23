Splash the day away

Temperatures in the mid-80s are perfect for a July or August day on the water!

Last week, we told you all about Lake Erie beach spots to visit. But there’s much more water to enjoy in Lorain County.

Try boating or fishing at Findley State Park’s 93-acre lake on Rt. 58 in Huntington Township, where you’ll find two launch ramps. Rent a canoe, rowboat, or kayak from the marina.

Or take out a paddle boat at the Wellington Reservation Metro Park on Jones Road. There’s no cost — just leave your state ID with staff and you can enjoy a peaceful hour on the South Reservoir. Try angling for some largemouth bass while you’re out there!

Kayaking on the Vermilion River is popular, as long as the water is high enough. When it’s lower, take the kids out to skip rocks or catch minnows at Mill Hollow on North Ridge Road in Vermilion Township and enjoy the scenic cliffs.

SplashZone in Oberlin is a perfect place to spend a hot day. Older kids can enjoy the Lorain County Metro Parks facility’s 24-foot-tall waterslides, while younger ones can hop around in the spray jets. There’s also an outdoor pool, indoor pool, and a pool just for the wee ones.

Amherst is home to the Mercy Health and Recreation Center, where you’ll find an indoor lap pool and a water slide that winds in and out of the building. Outdoors, an inclusive playground has a spray park.

And coming soon: Cascade Park is set to reopen Sunday in Elyria with a 2 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Elyria Rotary Club Centennial Playground. The Rotary donated nearly $360,000 to help build the play area, which boasts water features, swing sets, musical instruments, and climbing structures.

Cascade Park has seen sweeping renovations over the past several years. The city of Elyria and Lorain County Metro Parks teamed up to create a new vehicle and pedestrian entrance off Furnace Street and installed hundreds of new trees, a restroom, and picnic shelter in the 19-acre park along the Black River.

SPLASH PADS

Looking for a great way to cool down? Visit one of these spots!

• Amherst: Mercy Health and Recreation Center, 47160 Hollstein Dr. The cost is $2 per person to access the inclusive playground, which includes a large splash pad, sandbox, fishing pond, treehouse, swings, seesaw, merry-go-round, and more. The Anna Schmauch Memorial Pool at Maude Neiding Park also has a splash pad, with $6 daily admission.

• Avon Lake: Ellen Trivanovich Aquatic Center, 32850 Electric Blvd. Rates vary by residency and age, from free for kids two and under to $8 for adults ages 19 to 59. The expansive water park includes a splash area, pool, and slides.

• Elyria: West Park, 1200 Foster Ave., and South Park, 101 South Park Dr. Both are free.

• Grafton: North Park, 1050 Novak Rd. A “splash station” features spray jets and water cannons. Access is free.

• Lorain: Central Park, 2800 Oakdale Ave. A basic splash pad with free access.

• North Ridgeville: South Central Park, 7565 Avon Belden Rd. This splash zone is for North Ridgeville residents only (though we question the constitutionality of such a restriction on a public park).

• Oberlin: Splash Zone, 95 West Hamilton St. Admission to the pool and splash pad area is $7 (free for kids under two years old). There is a small frog slide, a children’s pool, water jets, and — for bigger kids — two 24-foot-tall water slides.

• Wellington: Community Park, 177 North Mill St. Ground-mounted spray jets and a spray arch can be enjoyed for free.

Jason Hawk can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @EditorHawk on Twitter.

Devin and Riley McGinnis along with Paisley, Quinn, and Krystal Essex paddle through open water at Findley State Park. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_findley.jpg Devin and Riley McGinnis along with Paisley, Quinn, and Krystal Essex paddle through open water at Findley State Park. Photos by Jonathan Delozier and Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest The water is low right now at Mill Hollow, where rock-hopping across the Vermilion River is a favorite activity. It’s a great place to look for tadpoles and minnows, wade in the water, fly fish, or — when the river is high enough — kayak or canoe on the Vermilion-Lorain Water Trail. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_mill.jpg The water is low right now at Mill Hollow, where rock-hopping across the Vermilion River is a favorite activity. It’s a great place to look for tadpoles and minnows, wade in the water, fly fish, or — when the river is high enough — kayak or canoe on the Vermilion-Lorain Water Trail. Photos by Jonathan Delozier and Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Jen Straub and her four-year-old daughter Giuliana Straub, of LaGrange, take a dip at Splash Zone in Oberlin. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_IMG_6656.jpg Jen Straub and her four-year-old daughter Giuliana Straub, of LaGrange, take a dip at Splash Zone in Oberlin. Photos by Jonathan Delozier and Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Two-year-old Lincoln Tamburin did not want to venture into Wellington Community Park’s splash pad without his favorite toy semi-truck and a bucket to fill up. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_pad.jpg Two-year-old Lincoln Tamburin did not want to venture into Wellington Community Park’s splash pad without his favorite toy semi-truck and a bucket to fill up. Photos by Jonathan Delozier and Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest Need some inspiration for mid-summer trips and activities to keep your family busy? Our July series has you covered! https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_vacations-2.jpg Need some inspiration for mid-summer trips and activities to keep your family busy? Our July series has you covered! Photos by Jonathan Delozier and Jason Hawk | AIM Media Midwest

