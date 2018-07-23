POLICE REPORTS

• July 16 at 3:48 p.m.: Oronde Holt, 25, of Lorain, was charged with petty theft, criminal tools, and providing false information to a police officer. He is accused of stealing from Target.

• July 19 at 6:05 p.m.: Eric Payne, 58, of Lorain, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and BAC over .17.

• July 19 at 10:39 p.m.: Jodie Braunscheidel, 34, of Amherst, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, marked lanes, weaving course, and open container.

• July 20 at 4:16 p.m.: Money and an ID were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Blossom Drive.

• July 20 at 7:09 p.m.: A vehicle struck a mailbox on Dodge Drive. The 18-year-old driver’s father said he would make restitution to the mailbox owner.

• July 20 at 7:39 p.m.: A purse containing nearly $900 and prescription medications was reported stolen from a vehicle while its driver was chasing a runaway dog. She told police she saw three men in their late teens or early 20s take her purse and run from the vehicle.

• July 21 at 6:48 a.m.: A vehicle struck a telephone pole on Jackson Street and drove away. Richard Wagner, 18, of Amherst, was found slumped over the wheel of the suspect vehicle, unconscious. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop after a crash, possession of drugs, paraphernalia, and failure to control. A police report said officers also found $200 in counterfeit money in Wagner’s wallet.

• July 21 at 6:57 p.m.: Nicholas Glinsey, 20, of Lorain, was charged with underage alcohol possession.

• July 21 at 10:52 p.m.: Walter Mitchell, 55, of Cleveland, was charged with possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, and display of plates.

• July 21 at 10:55 p.m.: Megan Zaenglein, 25, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. James Sharrer, 27, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Sheffield Village police department for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

• July 21 at 11:30 p.m.: Darnella Davison, 40, of Cleveland, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .17, and marked lanes.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.