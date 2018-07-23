Nickel wins garden club’s July award

Courtesy photo

The Awesome Amherst Garden Award for July went to Ken Nickel. Amherst Garden Club members toured the five acres that once belonged to Nickel’s grandparents. Among other annuals, 170 flats of begonias were planted. On the property, there are more than 300 pine trees of various types and Nickel was extremely proud of a tree he planted at age 10. The garden is home to more than 60 potted palm trees, which, with the help of his sister, he carries into his basement each fall. While touring, the garden club saw many garden trinkets such as a section of gnomes, the Three Stooges, rubber snakes, and a black bear peeking around one of the trees.